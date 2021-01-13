Bill Burr Is Your New Life Coach Whether You Like It Or Not

Bill Burr answers these questions like only Bill Burr can. He gives advice on things like moving in with someone and communicating with your crappy roommates. I feel like if we all had a life coach like Bill Burr life would either be amazing, or be super messed lol.... Im not sure if he's the best at giving advice but like Burr says himself 'When you can't afford a professional, ask someone with no degree’. If you've ever wondered what you should do if your significant other hates your cat, if you're in love with someone who isn't your fiance, how to deal with a snorer or your crap roommates, or if your daughter won’t eat her veggies, Bill Burr is here to drop some knowledge.