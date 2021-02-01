Did You Watch The Virtual Pro Bowl This Year?

Alright, with things the way they are right now, your favorite football stars weren't able to get crazy for Pro Bowl week, or even play in the Pro Bowl game... But don't worry that pretty little head because we still had some Pro Bowl action, it was just virtual...... Now I don't know if you've ever watched the Pro Bowl, but it's not the most entertaining of games.... It feels like a pickup football game with really really really good players. But with this year going virtual, I feel like it added a little more UMPH to the lackluster Pro Bowl...... Plus, having celebrities and football players play Madden versus each other was hella interesting... and when Marshawn Lynchs chair broke, game over lol. What did you think of the virtual Pro Bowl?

It got interesting when Snoop and Marshawn went at it....

.@MoneyLynch and @SnoopDogg are taking control for the fourth quarter. Here comes the trash talk! 👀#ProBowl: Madden 21 Edition presented by Verizonhttps://t.co/riFQzNd5UP — NFL (@NFL) January 31, 2021

This was awesome hahahah...

The NFC took the virtual Pro Bowl with Kyler Murray named the MVP.