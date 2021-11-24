iHeartRadio
Funny 1060AM Comedy Series: Just For Laughs Comedy Night in Canada

FUNNY 1060AM COMEDY SERIES PRESENTS
Just For Laughs Comedy Night in Canada
Hosted by Rick Mercer

Friday, May 20th
Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium


Tickets on-sale Friday, November 26 at 10 AM through Ticketmaster.
Tickets starting at $38.57, plus service charges.
All Ages!

FUNNY BASTARDS PRE-SALE

Runs Tuesday, November 23 at 10AM to Friday November 26 at 10PM, while supplies last. Click HERE and use pre-sale code: NIGHT

Funny 1060AM Comedy Series: Just For Laughs Comedy Night in Canada at the Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium on May 20th!

