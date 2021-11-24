FUNNY 1060AM COMEDY SERIES PRESENTS

Just For Laughs Comedy Night in Canada

Hosted by Rick Mercer

Friday, May 20th

Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium



Tickets on-sale Friday, November 26 at 10 AM through Ticketmaster.

Tickets starting at $38.57, plus service charges.

All Ages!

FUNNY BASTARDS PRE-SALE



Runs Tuesday, November 23 at 10AM to Friday November 26 at 10PM, while supplies last. Click HERE and use pre-sale code: NIGHT

Funny 1060AM Comedy Series: Just For Laughs Comedy Night in Canada at the Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium on May 20th!