Funny 1060AM Comedy Series: The Great Outdoors Comedy Festival!

Funny 1060AM comedy series presents The Great Outdoors Comedy Festival!

The 2023 lineup was announced earlier this morning, featuring headliners Andrew Schulz and Jonathan Van Ness.

Pre-sale tickets are available Thursday, February 2, 2023 from 10:00am-10:00pm/MT using the pre-sale code FUNNY. Click here to purchase!

General on-sale begins Friday, February 3, 2023 at 10:00am/MT.

Supporting acts include Drag Race favourites Monet X Change and Priyanka, as well as Annie Lederman. Stay tuned for more acts to be announced!

The festival returns to Prince's Island Park on August 26 and 27, 2023.

Keep an eye out www.iheartradio.ca/funny/funny-1060 for your chance to win your way in to The Great Outdoors Comedy Festival!