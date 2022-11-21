FUNNY 1060AM supports the 9th annual Toy Mountain campaign!

CTV Calgary, along with FUNNY 1060AM, are excited to launch our 9th Annual Toy Mountain campaign. Presented by Trail Appliances.

From Monday, November 21, through Thursday, December 22, toys, cash and other much needed items will be collected in support of FearIsNotLove.

FearIsNotLove reflects the Calgary Women’s Emergency Shelter’s evolution and aim to change the conversation about domestic violence and abuse.

Together, Let’s build the Biggest Toy Mountain yet.

Details at CTVCalgary.ca