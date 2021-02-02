Lebron Versus Courtside Karen Is What We Need Today

Okay, while most of us have to go through all this lockdown stuff without seeing family, friends, social groups, hell, we can't even play group sports. So if you're lucky enough to be somewhere that is letting fans into the building, DO NOT BE LIKE THIS KAREN... Courtside Karen is like my favorite nickname right now and homegirl went off at LeBron....

So the Lakers are in ATL playing the Hawks when this dude (long time hawks fan) starts beaking at LeBron. Of course LBJ beaks right back (im sure he's been waiting to beak at some fans for a while) but what he, and the rest of us didn’t expect was the this guys wifey coming to help out her husband. She starts beakin at LeBron, has her mask off talking some stupid trash and boom, gets her and her husband ejected.

Im glad they got bounced, im glad to see fans in arenas and im hella glad there's social media so we could all come together and laugh our collective butts off at this privileged Courtside Karen...

The referees stopped the game after LeBron was heckled by a spectator in Atlanta. pic.twitter.com/apoDqvt4ll — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 2, 2021

Courtside Karen was MAD MAD!! 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 — LeBron James (@KingJames) February 2, 2021

"At the end of the day, I'm happy fans are back in the building. ... I miss that interaction. ... We as players need that interaction."



LeBron on his interaction with spectators in Atlanta on Monday: pic.twitter.com/spWDITZqkl — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 2, 2021

