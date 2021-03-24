Win More - Funny 1290

Prairie Theatre Exchange presents VOICE. Ismaila Alfa is a journalist, a current-affairs radio host and a hip-hop artist who was born in Nigeria but grew up and made his home in Winnipeg. This past spring, while in Toronto for a job interview, separated from his daughters in Winnipeg, two events changed the world. The pandemic exposed so many things that to some had been below the surface, but for others, like Ismaila, had always been much too obvious. The murder of George Floyd and the ensuing global calls for social justice spurred a need to help his daughters understand the world – about race, about culture, about home. So he wrote his first play – a heartfelt, raw blend of powerful prose and poetry with the rhythm of hip hop – to use his voice to help his daughters find theirs.