Bell Let’s Talk Day is January 26, 2022

Whether you take time to listen to a loved one, or encourage a friend to ask for help, when it comes to mental health, now more than ever, every action counts. On Bell Let’s Talk Day, we all have the opportunity to make our voices heard. Join the conversation as you see here, or if you or someone close to you is experiencing a mental health crisis, please find additional local resources below.

If you are in crisis, please go to your nearest hospital or call 911 immediately. For additional resources or tools for you or someone close to you, consider these options...

For Kids & Teens

Kids Help Phone (Text 686868, or call 1-800-668-6868)

For Adults

Canadian Mental Health Association (204-982-6100)

For Students

Higher Learning Foundation (204-295-1834)

For Seniors

Canadian Coalition for Seniors' Mental Health (1-289-846-5383)

For Families & Caregivers

Centre for Addiction And Mental Health (1-800 463-2338)

Black Resources

Black Mental Health Promotion

Central Neighborhoods

Indigenous Resources

Aboriginal Health & Wellness Centre of Winnipeg

Multicultural Resources

Multicultural Mental Health Resource Centre

Additional Resources

Mood Disorders Association Of Manitoba (1-800-263-1460)

Turning Leaf Services (1-855-221-5594)

Sara Riel Seneca Warm Line (204-942-9276)

Klinic Crisis Line (1-888-322-3019 / 204-786-8686)

Klinic Sexual Assault Crisis Line (1-888-292-7565 / 204-786-8631)

Manitoba Suicide Line (1-877-435-7170)

Manitoba Farm, Rural & Northern Support Services (1-866-367-3276)

Schizophrenia Society of Canada (1-800-263-5545)

Canadian Psychological Association (CPA) (1-888-472-0657)

Good 2 Talk (1-866-925-5454)

Mental Health Commission Of Canada (1-613-683-3755)

Manulife Centre

Mind Your Mind

Portico

Revivre

RaY (Resource Assistance For Youth, Inc.) (204-783-5617)