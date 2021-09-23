Coffee Day for Siloam Mission

Siloam Mission serves up warmth every winter in the form of caring for its clients and serving coffee to those need it throughout the cold winter months.

They are currently well-stocked for coffee, but need help in finding additional mugs and cups to serve that coffee in.

That’s why we’re hosting another Coffee Day collection drive on Friday, October 1st, but this time are requesting donations of new and used coffee mugs or new packages of disposable cups. Everything collected will be used to serve clients at Siloam Mission during the chilly weeks ahead.

You can drop off your donations here at Funny 1290 studios (1445 Pembina Highway) from 6 am to 6 pm, or at Siloam Mission (300 Princess Street) between 8 am and 4 pm at the shipping and receiving dock behind the building, facing Henry Street.

Let’s brew this!