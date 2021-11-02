Though we aren’t able to meet for our traditional breakfast event again this year, Hope In The City will shine on.

Show your support when you see a Salvation Army kettle when you’re out holiday shopping this year. Or if you’re able, consider donating online.

Your contributions can bring hope to thousands of Manitobans in so many ways...

By providing over 516 shelter beds each night for vulnerable men, women and families

By supplying 150,000 free meals at shelters and in feeding programs

By prepping 26,000 meals in school breakfast programs

Or if you’d like to put in some of the 30,000 volunteer hours needed to help your community, learn more at salvationarmy.ca/prairie .

Also don’t forget that Toy Mountain season is fast-approaching! Watch for full details on Monday, November 15th!