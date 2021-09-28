This year’s Koats For Kids campaign for the United Way is underway, on now until the end-of-January, 2022!

Please consider donating your lightly-used children’s winter outerwear, including jackets, snow pants, toques, mitts and scarves for Manitoba families in need! As the season starts, there is an extreme shortage of warm, winterproof gloves and mitts.

Donations can be delivered to Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Stations, Access Storage, Toys R Us and AMJ Campbell. Visit the Koats For Kids website for a full list of drop-off locations.

Koats For Kids is run by volunteers. If you’d like to consider a shift, please visit their website for more information.

Thanks to this year’s sponsors!