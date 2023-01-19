Support Local Charities
Our city needs your help more than ever.
Between inflation and the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic so many Manitobans are struggling.
One group in our city that is really feeling the impact is our local charities!
Over the last few years we have seen a huge drop in donations and volunteers. If you are able to help any of the agencies below in any way you can, our City will benefit in a huge way!
|
Winnipeg Humane Society
|
United Way Winnipeg
|
CancerCare Manitoba Foundation
|
Winnipeg Foundation
|
Children’s Hospital Foundation
|
Bear Clan Patrol
|
Harvest Manitoba
|
Salvation Army
|
Canadian Blood Services
|
Ronald McDonald House
|
The Dream Factory
|
Sleep in Heavenly Peace
|
Toba Centre
|
Variety
|
IRCOM
|
Rainbow Resource Centre
|
Ma Mawi Wi Chi Itata Centre
|
CMHA
|
Warmer Hearts Winnipeg
|
Aboriginal Health & Wellness Centre of Winnipeg
|
Big Brothers Big Sisters Winnipeg
|
Special Olympics Manitoba
|
YMCA/YWCA Winnipeg
|
Winnipeg Pet Rescue Shelter
|
RaY – Resource Assistance For Youth
|
Mama Bear Clan
|
Dress For Success Winnipeg
|
Bruce Oake Recovery Centre
|
You Can’t Spoil A Baby
|
Inclusion Winnipeg