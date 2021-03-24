Listen to Win: Satellite Gardens
Who needs a green thumb when you’ve got Sunni and Hayes?!
102.9 K-Lite, along with our perennial friends at Satellite Garden Centre, want to help with all of your gardening needs this Spring!
All you have to do is tune into Hamilton’s favourite morning show all this week and listen for the chance to win a $100 gift card to Satellite Garden Centre!
Spring has arrived at Satellite Garden Centre — all safety protocols are in place to help you safely shop for their beautiful Easter flowers and outside planters.
Winning is in bloom with 102.9 K-Lite!
No purchase necessary. Contest starts on March 29, 2021 at 5:30 a.m. ET and closes on April 1, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. ET. Open to legal residents of Ontario, Canada who are eighteen (18) years of age or older. Some restrictions apply. Correct answer to a mathematical skill testing question required. Four prizes, valued at $100 CAD each. Odds of winning a prize will depend upon the total number of callers following the applicable announcement. Number of prizes available to be won will decrease throughout the contest as they are awarded. Complete contest rules and entry available at www.1029klite.com.