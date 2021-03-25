Text to Win: Walk Off the Earth!

102.9 K-Lite is thrilled to partner with Embrace Presents to announce that Walk Off The Earth is streaming live from The Danforth Music Hall to the homes of lucky K-Lite listeners on Friday, April 23, 2021!



From March 29 – April 1, text* the word WALK along with your first and last name to 10290 for the chance to win a livestream code to see Walk Off The Earth, live from The Danforth Music Hall in Toronto on April 23, 2021!



Tune in with Darrin each weekday as he announces a daily winner!





*standard text messaging rates may apply

No purchase necessary. Contest starts at 2:00 p.m. ET on March 29, 2021 and closes at 7:00 p.m. ET on April 1, 2021. Open to legal residents of Ontario, Canada who are eighteen (18) years of age or older. Some restrictions apply. Correct answer to a mathematical skill testing question required. Five prizes, valued at $45 CAD each. Odds of winning a prize will depend upon the total number of eligible entries received up to the point of the applicable draw. Number of prizes available to be won will decrease throughout the contest as they are awarded. Complete contest rules and entry available at www.1029klite.com.