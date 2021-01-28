Bell Let's Talk Day begins

People across Canada are encouraged to have honest conversations about mental health today during Bell Let's Talk.

When people use the hashtag #BellLetsTalk on Twitter or Tiktok, or watch the official video on Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, YouTube, or Pinterest today, Bell will donate 5 cents toward mental health initiatives.

Using special frames and filters on Facebook and Snapchat will also garner a 5 cent donation.

Every text message sent or call made by a Bell customer will add to the total donation as well.

Bell Let's Talk Day began in September of 2010 to encourage people to talk about mental health and inspire action.

The Bell Let's Talk Community Fund provides grants up to $25,000 to projects improving access to mental health care and offering supports to people in need.

To date, more than $113 million have been committed to mental health initiatives.

In the past Hamilton's branch of the Canadian Mental Health Association, the Suicide Prevention Community Council of Hamilton, and St. Joseph's Healthcare Foundation have received funding.