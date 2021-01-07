BREAKING | Elementary students won't return to school next week

Kids won't return to school in-person for another two weeks.

Premier Doug Ford, along with Ontario's Medical Officer of Health, made the announcement today that elementary children won't return to in-class learning untilMonday January 25th at the earliest.

All elementary students are in virtual classrooms currently, learning from home during the provincial lockdown.

Elementary students in southern Ontario were set to return to schools next week, while high school students are set to continue online learning until Jan. 25.

"With the public health trends where they are across the province, our priority remains keeping students, teachers, school staff, and all Ontarians safe," said Premier Ford. "That's why we're extending the remote learning period for students in Southern Ontario and the shutdown period for Northern Ontario, while continuing to provide financial relief for parents through the Support for Learners program as well as electricity rate relief for all time-of-use customers. We have to get the numbers down and today's measures will help us continue to stop the spread of this deadly virus."