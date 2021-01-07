Electoral College tally confirms Joe Biden's presidential win

US Vice-President Mike Pence has announced the results of the Electoral College tally, confirming Democrat Joe Biden's presidential win.



Lawmakers, resolved to uphold the democratic process, worked into the early morning hours to complete the tally.



President Donald Trump said in a statement immediately after the vote that there will be a smooth transition of power on Inauguration Day.



Tensions remain high in Washington after yesterday's violent attempt to keep Trump in the White House.



Rioters who breached the Capitol building were egged on by Trump, who has spent weeks falsely attacking the integrity of the election.