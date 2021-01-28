iHeartRadio
Electricity prices to remain at off-peak levels until February 9th

The provincial government is extending electricity rate relief as the Stay-At-Home order continues.

Prices will remain at the off-peak rate of 8.5 cents per kilowatt-hour until February 9.

The lower rate is in effect 24 hours a day, seven days a week for Time-Of-Use and tiered customers.

For business owners of stores shut down or significantly restricted by the Stay-At-Home orders, Energy and Property Tax Rebates are available through COVID-19 Business Support Grants.

