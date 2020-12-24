Hamilton long-term care employees start getting COVID-19 vaccine

COVID-19 vaccinations are underway in Hamilton.

Approximately 30 long-term care home employees from across the city received the first doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine yesterday.

The employees work at Parkview Nursing Centre, The Wellington Nursing Home, St. Peter's Residence at Chedoke, Hamilton Continuing Care, and Baywoods Place.

The clinic managed by Hamilton Health Sciences, St. Joseph's Healthcare Hamilton, Primary Care Physicians, Hamilton Paramedic Services, and Hamilton Public Health Services is not open to the public and will continue for several days.

People identified to receive the first doses of the vaccine have been contacted and appointment times are being scheduled based on availability.

Hamilton currently has 1,059 actives cases of COVID-19 as of this morning.

Hamilton Health Sciences is reporting 37 people are being treated in hospital.

The city is also dealing with a particularly troublesome outbreak at the Grace Villa long-term care facility.

So far 140 residents and 76 staff members have been infected.

Hamilton Public Health has linked 29 deaths to the outbreak.