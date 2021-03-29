Hamilton moves into Grey as province plans to ease some restrictions for Grey zones

Hamilton is officially in the Grey 'lockdown' tier of the province's colour-coded COVID-19 restriction system.

Provincial officials announced the move on Friday after consulting with the medical officer of health.

On Friday city official said the weekly rate of new cases stood at 116 per 100,000 people.

Indoor dining is prohibited, all indoor sports and recreational fitness centre are closed, and personal care services like barbers are shuttered as well.

However, the province will be loosening some of the 'lockdown' rules on April 12th.

Salons and barber shops will be allowed to operate on an appointment only basis at less than 25 percent capacity.

Outdoor fitness classes (up to a maximum of 10 people) can also resume as of today, even in Grey zones.