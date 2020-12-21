Hamilton moves into lockdown, begins preparations for vaccine distribution

As Hamilton moves into lockdown today, the city is preparing to receive its first shipment of Pzifer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines.

A clinic for long-term care employees will be set up when the doses start arriving in the coming weeks.

The clinic will not be open to the public and operate purely on a pre-arranged appointment basis.

People who have been identified to receive the shot first will be contacted.

As of this morning Hamilton has 979 active cases of COVID-19 and 136 people have died.

Hamilton Health Sciences is reporting 39 COVID-19 patients are in hospital.

There are more than 25 outbreaks, including a particularly worrisome outbreak at Grace Villa Nursing Home where at least 127 residents and 69 staff members are sick.

