Hamilton named on Orkin Canada's 'Top 25 Bed Bug Cities of 2020'

A surprising benefit of the COVID-19 pandemic: fewer bed bug sightings.

Orkin Canada released their annual list of Canada's Top 25 Bed Bugs Cities.

Toronto, Sudbury, and Oshawa take the top three spots, but Hamilton also gets a mention as the 13th city on the list.

The good news is as fewer people travel, sightings of the pervasive pest dropped 20 percent last year.

Orkin Canada officials call bed bugs 'efficient hitch hikers' able to easily climb onto luggage or anything left on a bed for even one night.