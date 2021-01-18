Hamilton Public Library introduces Grab and Go Bags

If you're looking to change up your reading, watching and listening routine, try the Hamilton Public Library's Grab and Go service. Let HPL Staff pick items for you, based on the information you provide on the form on their website. Staff know the collections inside out. It's a great way to find a new favourite author, musician, film title and more.

"We pick, you pick up."

Staff will fill your Grab and Go bag with up to 10 items. When it's ready, Staff will contact you to come and pick it up.

If you are looking for more specific Staff recommendations, try the Which Book Next service.

Click here to try the HPL Grab and Go service!

SOURCE: Hamilton Public Library