Hamilton residents 60+ can sign up for COVID-19 vaccine appointment

Hamilton residents 60 and older can now get a COVID-19 vaccine.

Effective immediately, people in the new age category can start booking appointments at a large-scale clinic through the provincial booking system by going online or by calling the hotline at 905-974-9848 option 7.

The city is considering the feasibility of mobile clinic operations and will provide more information at a later date.

To date, Hamilton officials say 111,578 vaccine doses have been administered adding up to upwards of 17 percent of eligible residents receiving a dose.