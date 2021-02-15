Hamilton under winter storm warning
A winter storm could drop another 20 - 35 cm of snow in Hamilton today.
Environment Canada has issued a winter storm warning, forecasting two rounds of snow.
The first will begin early this morning with 5 - 10 cm possible by mid-afternoon.
Hamilton will get a bit of a break before another round of heavier snow moves in this evening and last until tomorrow morning.
Visibility is expected to be poor as the winds kick up to 50 km/hr.
Residents are encouraged to postpone all non-essential travel.