Hamilton under winter storm warning

A winter storm could drop another 20 - 35 cm of snow in Hamilton today.

Environment Canada has issued a winter storm warning, forecasting two rounds of snow.

The first will begin early this morning with 5 - 10 cm possible by mid-afternoon.

Hamilton will get a bit of a break before another round of heavier snow moves in this evening and last until tomorrow morning.

Visibility is expected to be poor as the winds kick up to 50 km/hr.

Residents are encouraged to postpone all non-essential travel.