Lottery luck has hit Brantford.

The winning ticket for the Saturday, January 9, 2021 LOTTO 6/49 $8.7 million jackpot was sold in Brantford.

The Guaranteed $1 Million Prize was won by a ticket sold in Toronto.

The next LOTTO 6/49 draw is on Wednesday, January 13, 2021 for an estimated $5 million jackpot plus the Guaranteed $1 Million Prize draw.