Mayor Fred Eisenberger awards 2020 Order of Hamilton

The Order of Hamilton, recognizing remarkable individuals who have made exceptional volunteer contributions to building our city and making it a better place to live, work and play, was presented to ten individuals at Mayor Fred Eisenberger’s Virtual New Year’s Levee.

Congratulations to the 2020 Order of Hamilton recipients:

Rabia Saleem Awan

Jim Cimba

Dr. Margaret Denton

Brenda Duke

Mary Elop

Anthony Frisina

George Geczy

Dr. Nadia Eva Rosa

Raven Van Bommel

Robert J. Wilkins

A summary of each recipient’s background and volunteer accomplishments can be found at www.hamilton.ca/OrderOfHamilton

As part of the Virtual New Year’s Levee, performances from Ginger St. James, Greg Briscoe and the Mohawk College Jazz Band were featured with event production by Dwayne Rutherford and team at Debonair Corporate Events.

“Congratulations to the ten extraordinary Hamiltonians who have been awarded the 2020 Order of Hamilton. It was a pleasure to come together virtually to recognize and celebrate these individuals who have dedicated their time and efforts to the betterment of our community. Thank you to each recipient for everything you have done for our City and will continue to do in 2021.” -Mayor Fred Eisenberger

SOURCE: CITY OF HAMILTON