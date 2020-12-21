Ontario health officials to present new modelling data followed by premier's announcement

Health officials will be presenting new modelling data as Ontario continues to struggle with COVID-19.

Associate Medical Officer of Health Dr. Barbara Yaffe and co-chair of the Ontario COVID-19 Science Advisory Table Dr. Adalsteinn Brown will hold a media briefing at 11 a.m. featuring the updating modelling.

Premier Doug Ford will then be joined by Health Minister Christine Elliott, Education Minister Stephen Lecce, and Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. David Williams for an announcement at 1 p.m.

Over the weekend reports surfaced suggesting the premier is preparing to announce a province-wide lockdown that would kick in on Christmas Eve.

As of yesterday, the province is reporting almost 156,000 total cases of COVID-19 including over 133,200 recoveries.

Data shows 261 people are in the ICU with 156 of those people on ventilators.

Provincial officials have said if the number of COVID-19 patients in Ontario's Intensive Care Units surpasses 300, hospitals may not be able to support other procedures.