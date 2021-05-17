People 18+ can book COVID-19 vaccination appointments starting tomorrow

People 18 and older will be able to sign up for a COVID-19 vaccine starting tomorrow.

The province is expanding the age eligibility to include anyone who will be 18 or older this year due to the high number of doses expected to arrive next week.

Appointments will open to the new age category as of 8 a.m. tomorrow morning through the online booking system or call centre (905-974-9848, option 7).

People who are 17 years old and turning 18 this year will be eligible for the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine only.