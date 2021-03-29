People 70+ in Hamilton can start booking COVID-19 vaccination appointments this morning

People in Hamilton 70 or older will be able to start booking their COVID-19 vaccine appointments this morning.

Starting at 8 a.m. people in the new age category can schedule an appointment to get a shot using the website or phone hotline.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says the move is being made ahead of schedule thanks to 'careful planning of everyone involved in the vaccine rollout.'

The province reports over thee-quarters of Ontario residents 80 or older have received at least one dose as of Saturday and over a third of residents between 75 - 79 have also received their first shot.

Originally, people 70+ would have been able to book their COVID-19 vaccine appointments starting May 1st.

The change will not be in effect in all areas of the province - only 11 Health Units were chosen: