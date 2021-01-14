iHeartRadio
Province announces COVID-19 enforcement blitz at big box stores

If you need to pick up a few essential supplies this weekend, you may notice some inspectors at Hamilton's big box stores.

The province has announced an enforcement blitz this weekend.

Police officers, ministry inspectors, and by-law officers will be going to stores in Toronto, Hamilton, Peel, York, and Durham Saturday and Sunday to ensure all COVID-19 protocols are being followed.

The inspectors will have the ability to ticket supervisors, employees, and even customers who are not following the requirements.

Businesses and corporations can face up to $10 million in fines for preventing others from following the rules.

