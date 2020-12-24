Snowfall warning in effect for Hamilton

If you wanted a White Christmas, you're probably getting your wish (and then some).

Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for Hamilton as meteorologists expect 10 - 20 cm of quickly accumulating snow and ice pellets.

It is expected to start this evening and last until mid-morning tomorrow.

Some areas may see 2 - 3 cm of snow per hour at times before the flurries start to let up tomorrow morning.

Black ice may form on roadways as this afternoon's rain quickly freezes when the temperatures plunge from today's expected high of 8 to -3 by this afternoon.