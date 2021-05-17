Speed limit reduced to 80 km/hr for entire Red Hill Valley Parkway

The speed limit is being reduced on part of the Red Hill Valley Parkway starting today.

Expect to see cops enforcing the new 80 km/hr speed limit between Darnall Road and Greenhill Ave.

The latest change means the speed limit for the entire Red Hill Valley Parkway is now 80 km/hr from the Lincoln M. Alexander Parkway and the QEW.

Previously, some parts of the Red Hill still had a 90 km/hr limit, but the 80 km/hr limit was already in place north of Greenhill Ave.