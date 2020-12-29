Survey suggests half of Ontario residents don't plan to celebrate New Year's Eve

A new survey by the Tourism Industry Association of Ontario suggests Ontario residents will be spending less than half of what they normally do to welcome in the new year.

President and CEO Beth Potter says the tourism and hospitality industry is expected to lose out on almost $2 billion in revenue on New Year's Eve.

Although most of the loss can be attributed to the province-wide lockdown, the survey also showed 70 percent of respondents didn't even plan to celebrate with their direct household members either.

Just over 50 percent said they plan to spend the night simply watching TV.

On average, survey participants spent $366 on New Year's Eve celebrations prior to the pandemic, but only plan on spending $170 this year.