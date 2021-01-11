The City of Hamilton is offering Winter Golf this season!

Golf during the winter months will proceed as it occurs during the regular season, at the Chedoke - Martin Course!

Ideal golfing conditions in the winter months include minimal accumulation and a firm ground.

Golfers can enjoy all 18 holes during their visit.

Flags will be up and putting on the green is permitted.

Golfers may want to bring a highly visible ball to be able to track on the fairways and greens.

As per COVID-19 regulations, players are to leave flagsticks in the hole - they are not to be touched.

Pre-booking tee-times is available and encouraged as only one person will be allowed in the Pro-shop at a time.

Golfers will be required to tee off during the hours of 8:30 am to 2 pm. The course will be open provided that the weather conditions do not damage the course or provide risk to the participant such as:

large accumulation of snow and/or rain

freezing rain or icy conditions

Access to the Martin Course is available, weather permitting, via the Chedoke Pro Shop until the last date of play on March 21, 2021. Daily Green fees are $20/per player, walking only. Golf course access will be determined daily by staff no later than 2pm for access the following day. Please refer to the City’s Sports Field Status tracker for up to date status.

For more information, contact the Chedoke Pro Shop at 905-521-3970.

