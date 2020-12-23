Three Hamilton Police officers in stable condition after being stabbed in neck and head
Three Hamilton Police officers are in stable condition after they were stabbed in the neck and head.
Officers responded to the James Street North and Robert Street area yesterday at 3 p.m. for reports of a man acting erratically.
Reports indicated the man had a weapon.
When officers arrived they located a 24 year old man and a confrontation began.
During the altercation three officers were stabbed and later transported to a local hospital where they are being treated for their injuries.
The 24 year old Oakville man has been charged with three counts of aggravated assault on a police officer, four counts of resisting arrest, and also faces one dangerous weapons charge.
Officials say this is an isolated incident and there is no public safety concern.