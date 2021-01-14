Two teachers' unions call for extended online learning while state of emergency in effect

Some of Ontario's teachers' unions are calling for extended online learning under the provincial state of emergency.

The Ontario Secondary School Teachers' Association and the Ontario English Catholic Teachers' Association say online learning should continue as long as the state of emergency is in place.

In a statement, OECTA President Liz Stuart says they understand the strain remote learning puts on students, families, and staff, but there does not seem to be any way around the need for the Ministry of Education to temporarily move all schools to remote learning.

She calls on local public health units to step in if the provincial government is unwilling to make the call.

Right now, most of Niagara's students are scheduled to return to in-class learning on January 25th.

Earlier this week Premier Doug Ford said that timeline could change.

Ontario's Chief Medical Officer of Health is expected to provide more clarity on January 20th.