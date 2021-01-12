UPDATE | New modelling numbers out for Ontario

Ontario revealing update modelling information to the public today as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

The new data indicates Ontario's health system will be overwhelmed and deaths from COVID-19 will exceed those in the first wave unless there is a significant reduction in contacts between residents.

The data projects that under the current COVID-19 restrictions, daily deaths from the virus will double from 50 to 100 by the end of February.

Projections show there will be about 500 COVID-19 patients in intensive care by January and potentially more than 1,000 by February in more severe scenarios.

Experts compiling projections for the government say the growth of COVID-19 is accelerating in Ontario, growing at seven per cent on the ``worst days.''

They also say 40 per cent of the province's nursing homes are experiencing outbreaks of the virus.

Deaths continue to spike in long-term care with 198 residents and 2 staff dying of the virus since Jan. 1.

Ontario is reporting 2,903 new cases of COVID-19 today, including eight new cases of a variant from the United Kingdom.

The province is also reporting 41 more deaths linked to the virus.