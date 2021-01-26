iHeartRadio
C
Instagram
10290
Sms*

Winter Weather Travel Advisory in effect for Hamilton

CKTB - NEWS - Snow drive

Winter Weather Travel Advisory in effect for this morning through to this evening.

What: Total snowfall amounts of 5 to 10 cm with locally higher amounts near 15 cm possible.

Where: City of Hamilton. The higher snowfall amounts are expected over the escarpment.

When: From 8:00 A.M. EST today to 9:00 P.M. EST tonight.

Impacts: Rapidly accumulating snow may make travel difficult. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow and local blowing snow. There may be a significant impact on rush hour traffic in urban areas.

For an updated list of closures and cancellations, or to submit your own, visit the K-Lite Storm Desk page.


SOURCE: THE WEATHER NETWORK

Contests

2

Music

9

Group Element K-Lite Footer

102.9 K-Lite Contact Information

Phones

(905) 574-1150

Contests & Requests 905-645-5483

Sales 905-574-1150 405

Website

Instagram
10290
Sms*