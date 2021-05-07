iHeartRadio
C
Instagram
10290
Sms*

Worker at Hamilton Farmers' Market tests positive for COVID-19

CKTB - NEWS - COVID-19 positive test

Someone working at the Hamilton Farmers' Market has tested positive for COVID-19.

The person last worked at a stall at the market on April 30th and is currently in self-isolation.

The infected person was masked while on site and adhered to all physical distancing measures, but the City of Hamilton is putting out a notice out of an abundance of caution.

The market has been thoroughly cleaned and there will be no interruption to regular hours of operation.

Contests

2

Music

9

Group Element K-Lite Footer

102.9 K-Lite Contact Information

Phones

(905) 574-1150

Contests & Requests 905-645-5483

Sales 905-574-1150 405

Website

Instagram
10290
Sms*