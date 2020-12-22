Zoom removes time limit on free accounts for the holidays

Zoom is removing its 40 minute time limit for the holidays.

As many people plan to use technology to connect with friends and family during the holidays this year, video chat service Zoom has announced they are removing the limit on free Zoom accounts for several occasions.

The limit was lifted for the final day of Hanukkah and the company will be doing the same for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, New Year's Eve and New Year's Day, and the last day of Kwanzaa.

Users don't need to do anything to take advantage of the offering - it will automatically be done.

The dates and times of the upcoming unlimited meetings are:

10 a.m. ET Wednesday, December 23rd - 6 a.m. ET Saturday, December 26th

10 a.m. ET Wednesday, December 30th - 6 a.m. ET Saturday, January 2nd