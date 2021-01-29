Disney's Raya and the Last Dragon: Official Trailer

“Raya and the Last Dragon” takes us on an exciting, epic journey to the fantasy world of Kumandra, where humans and dragons lived together long ago in harmony. But when an evil force threatened the land, the dragons sacrificed themselves to save humanity. Now, 500 years later, that same evil has returned and it’s up to a lone warrior, Raya, to track down the legendary last dragon to restore the fractured land and its divided people. However, along her journey, she’ll learn that it’ll take more than a dragon to save the world—it’s going to take trust and teamwork as well.



On March 5, join Raya on her quest to find the last dragon. See Disney’s Raya and the Last Dragon in theaters or order it on Disney+ with Premier Access on March 5.



Watch the trailer below!



SOURCE: YOUTUBE