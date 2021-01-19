Today, January 19th, is National Popcorn Day! To celebrate, Taylor Kaye shares her yummy Mint Chocolate Chip Popcorn Balls recipe! Check out the recipe below and give it a try.





Chocolate Mint Popcorn Balls recipe

- 1/2 cup of popping corn and then pop the kernels and place aside (8 cups popped)

- place 2 1/2 cups of marshmallows, 4 tablespoons of butter, 1/4 cup of cocoa in a microwave safe bowl and melt

- once melted pour over popped corn and stir

- add 2/3 cups of mint chocolate candy pieces, divide mixture and shape into 6 balls

- And repeat until desired amount is done!