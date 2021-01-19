National Popcorn Day!
Today, January 19th, is National Popcorn Day! To celebrate, Taylor Kaye shares her yummy Mint Chocolate Chip Popcorn Balls recipe! Check out the recipe below and give it a try.
Chocolate Mint Popcorn Balls recipe
- 1/2 cup of popping corn and then pop the kernels and place aside (8 cups popped)
- place 2 1/2 cups of marshmallows, 4 tablespoons of butter, 1/4 cup of cocoa in a microwave safe bowl and melt
- once melted pour over popped corn and stir
- add 2/3 cups of mint chocolate candy pieces, divide mixture and shape into 6 balls
- And repeat until desired amount is done!