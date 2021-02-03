ACOA, Opportunities NB announce funding for $80 million McCain project in Grand Falls

The Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency (ACOA) and the government of New Brunswick have announced $5 million toward a project to implement a high-speed potato specialty line at the McCain’s facility in Grand Falls.

McCain announced the $80 million project in November 2019 to expand production capacity at the site, saying that it will create 80 full-time jobs when complete.

ACOA is providing a repayable contribution of $3.5 million for the equipment while Opportunities NB is investing up to $1.5 million in payroll rebates over three years.

Beauséjour MP Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, made the announcement with Premier Blaine Higgs and McCain Foods Limited officials.

ACOA says that this project allows McCain to expand its local supply chain and create spinoffs for the region’s small and medium-sized businesses as part of its growth strategy in Grand Falls.