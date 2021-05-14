Advance voting in Edmundston-Madawaska region Saturday and Monday

Advanced polling in the delayed municipal council, district education council and regional health authority board elections in the Edmundston-Madawaska region take place on Saturday and Monday.

Polling stations are open from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. both days, while electors can also vote by special ballot directly at the Edmundston returning office up to and including election day.

Elections New Brunswick says voters in isolation should also contact the returning office to arrange for the best method of voting available to them.

The rest of the province went to the polls on Monday May 10th and province-wide results will be released when the polls close in the Edmundston-Madawaska region at 8 p.m. on Tuesday May 25th

Unofficial List of Municipal Election Candidates

Edmundston

Mayor (1 to be elected)

Eric Marquis

Lise Ouellette

Councillor, Ward 1 (2 to be elected)

Aldéo Nadeau

Roger Quimper

Michel Serry (incumbent)

Sylvie St-Onge Morneau

Councillor, Ward 2 (2 to be elected)

Eric Desjardins

Denise Landry-Nadeau

Lorn Martin

Denis M. Pelletier

Councillor, Ward 3 (2 to be elected)

Diane Bélanger Nadeau

Kevin Marmen

Eric (Boum) Morneault

Gérald G. Morneault (Incumbent)

Councillor, Ward 4 (2 to be elected)

Charles Fournier (Incumbent)

Eric McGuire (Incumbent)

Karen Power

Source: Elections New Brunswick

Saint-Léonard



Mayor (1 to be elected)

Lise Anne Roussel (Acclaimed)

Councillor (5 to be elected)

Annick Eileen Bellefleur

Kevin Corbin

Serge Desjardins (Incumbent)

Richard R. Lapointe

Luc Martin (Incumbent)

Céline Ouellette

Kevin Bobby Ouellette

Source: Elections New Brunswick