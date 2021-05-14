Advance voting in Edmundston-Madawaska region Saturday and Monday
Advanced polling in the delayed municipal council, district education council and regional health authority board elections in the Edmundston-Madawaska region take place on Saturday and Monday.
Polling stations are open from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. both days, while electors can also vote by special ballot directly at the Edmundston returning office up to and including election day.
Elections New Brunswick says voters in isolation should also contact the returning office to arrange for the best method of voting available to them.
The rest of the province went to the polls on Monday May 10th and province-wide results will be released when the polls close in the Edmundston-Madawaska region at 8 p.m. on Tuesday May 25th
Unofficial List of Municipal Election Candidates
Edmundston
Mayor (1 to be elected)
- Eric Marquis
- Lise Ouellette
Councillor, Ward 1 (2 to be elected)
- Aldéo Nadeau
- Roger Quimper
- Michel Serry (incumbent)
- Sylvie St-Onge Morneau
Councillor, Ward 2 (2 to be elected)
- Eric Desjardins
- Denise Landry-Nadeau
- Lorn Martin
- Denis M. Pelletier
Councillor, Ward 3 (2 to be elected)
- Diane Bélanger Nadeau
- Kevin Marmen
- Eric (Boum) Morneault
- Gérald G. Morneault (Incumbent)
Councillor, Ward 4 (2 to be elected)
- Charles Fournier (Incumbent)
- Eric McGuire (Incumbent)
- Karen Power
Source: Elections New Brunswick
Saint-Léonard
Mayor (1 to be elected)
- Lise Anne Roussel (Acclaimed)
Councillor (5 to be elected)
- Annick Eileen Bellefleur
- Kevin Corbin
- Serge Desjardins (Incumbent)
- Richard R. Lapointe
- Luc Martin (Incumbent)
- Céline Ouellette
- Kevin Bobby Ouellette
Source: Elections New Brunswick