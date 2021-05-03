Advanced polling underway across most of N.B. for the Municipal Election

Voters have the opportunity to cast their ballots at polling stations until 8 p.m. Monday for the May 10th Municipal Election.

New Brunswickers are encouraged to bring their Voter Information Cards with them, while those not on the voters list are required to show identification to be added to the list before they can vote.

Information on the locations of advanced and regular polling stations is shown on an elector’s Voter Information Card, on the Elections NB website, or can be obtained by calling 1-888-858-VOTE (8683).

Areas that were under lockdown in Zone 4 will go to the polls on Tuesday May 25th, with advanced voting taking place Saturday May 15th and Monday May 17th.

Municipalities where elections were suspended include Edmundston, Haut-Madawaska, Lac Baker, Sainte-Anne-de-Madawaska and Saint-Léonard. The lockdown also suspended elections for Francophone Northwest School Subdistrict 3 as well as Vitalité Health Network , Subregion A3.

Results for the entire province will be released after the polls close on May 25th at 8:00 p.m.

Candidates in contests that were deemed elected by acclamation after the close of nominations on April 9th will also be declared as elected at this time.

Unofficial List of Municipal Election Candidates

Drummond

Mayor (1 to be elected)

France Roussel (Incumbent)(Acclaimed)

Councillor (4 to be elected)

Donald W. Martin (Incumbent)(Acclaimed)

Josée Rioux-Walker (Incumbent)(Acclaimed)

Source: Elections New Brunswick

Edmundston*

Mayor (1 to be elected)

Eric Marquis

Lise Ouellette

Councillor, Ward 1 (2 to be elected)

Aldéo Nadeau

Roger Quimper

Michel Serry (incumbent)

Sylvie St-Onge Morneau

Councillor, Ward 2 (2 to be elected)

Eric Desjardins

Denise Landry-Nadeau

Lorn Martin

Denis M. Pelletier

Councillor, Ward 3 (2 to be elected)

Diane Bélanger Nadeau

Kevin Marmen

Eric (Boum) Morneault

Gérald G. Morneault (Incumbent)

Councillor, Ward 4 (2 to be elected)

Charles Fournier (Incumbent)

Eric McGuire (Incumbent)

Karen Power

*Election Day set for Tuesday May 25th



Grand Falls

Mayor (1 to be elected)

- Marcel Yvon Deschênes (Incumbent)(Acclaimed)

Councillor, Ward South (3 to be elected)

Rita M. Inman

Jean Réal Michaud (Incumbent)

David A. Raines

Jocelyn (Joe) Themens

Billy Walker

Councillor, Ward North (3 to be elected)

Annie Deschênes (Acclaimed)

Jean-Maurice Gagnon (Incumbent)(Acclaimed)

Renaud Ouellette (Incumbent)(Acclaimed)

Perth-Andover

Mayor (1 to be elected)

Marianne Bell (Incumbent)

Alton B. Morrell

Councillor (5 to be elected)

Fidele H. Albert

Mitchell A. Biggar

Theresa Lynn Biron

Sheila E. Cummings (Incumbent)

Jason Paul Green (Incumbent)

David W. Hoyt

Cindy Dawn McLaughlin (Incumbent)

Sheldon Shaw

Tamara C. Titus McPhail

Plaster Rock

Mayor (1 to be elected)

Tom Eagles

Alexis Doireann Fenner (Incumbent)

Councillor (4 to be elected)

Timothy Corbin

Sharon Dewitt

William Diamond

Gary Lee Harding (Incumbent)

Aaron R. Jones

Jeffery M. Miller

Tracey Lynn Sisson

Phillip Walter Stevenson

Tony C. Wright (Incumbent)

Saint-André

Mayor (1 to be elected)

Rosaire Cyr

Marcel Levesque (Incumbent)

Councillor at Large (1 to be elected)

Carmel Joseph Godbout

Jean-Eudes St-Amand (Incumbent)

Councillor, Ward 1 (1 to be elected)

Maurice Guy Godbout

Michel Rioux (Incumbent)

Councillor, Ward 2 (1 to be elected)

Cyril Michaud (Incumbent)(Acclaimed)

Councillor, Ward 3 (1 to be elected)

Michel Lavoie (Incumbent)(Acclaimed)

Councillor, Ward 4 (1 to be elected)

Yvon Dubé (Incumbent)

Lucie Glazer

Councillor, Ward 5 (1 to be elected)

Pierre Poitras (Incumbent)

Saint-Léonard*



Mayor (1 to be elected)

Lise Anne Roussel (Acclaimed)

Councillor (5 to be elected)

Annick Eileen Bellefleur

Kevin Corbin

Serge Desjardins (Incumbent)

Richard R. Lapointe

Luc Martin (Incumbent)

Céline Ouellette

Kevin Bobby Ouellette

*Election Day set for Tuesday May 25th



