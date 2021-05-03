Advanced polling underway across most of N.B. for the Municipal Election
Voters have the opportunity to cast their ballots at polling stations until 8 p.m. Monday for the May 10th Municipal Election.
New Brunswickers are encouraged to bring their Voter Information Cards with them, while those not on the voters list are required to show identification to be added to the list before they can vote.
Information on the locations of advanced and regular polling stations is shown on an elector’s Voter Information Card, on the Elections NB website, or can be obtained by calling 1-888-858-VOTE (8683).
Areas that were under lockdown in Zone 4 will go to the polls on Tuesday May 25th, with advanced voting taking place Saturday May 15th and Monday May 17th.
Municipalities where elections were suspended include Edmundston, Haut-Madawaska, Lac Baker, Sainte-Anne-de-Madawaska and Saint-Léonard. The lockdown also suspended elections for Francophone Northwest School Subdistrict 3 as well as Vitalité Health Network , Subregion A3.
Results for the entire province will be released after the polls close on May 25th at 8:00 p.m.
Candidates in contests that were deemed elected by acclamation after the close of nominations on April 9th will also be declared as elected at this time.
Unofficial List of Municipal Election Candidates
Drummond
Mayor (1 to be elected)
- France Roussel (Incumbent)(Acclaimed)
Councillor (4 to be elected)
- Donald W. Martin (Incumbent)(Acclaimed)
- Josée Rioux-Walker (Incumbent)(Acclaimed)
Source: Elections New Brunswick
Edmundston*
Mayor (1 to be elected)
- Eric Marquis
- Lise Ouellette
Councillor, Ward 1 (2 to be elected)
- Aldéo Nadeau
- Roger Quimper
- Michel Serry (incumbent)
- Sylvie St-Onge Morneau
Councillor, Ward 2 (2 to be elected)
- Eric Desjardins
- Denise Landry-Nadeau
- Lorn Martin
- Denis M. Pelletier
Councillor, Ward 3 (2 to be elected)
- Diane Bélanger Nadeau
- Kevin Marmen
- Eric (Boum) Morneault
- Gérald G. Morneault (Incumbent)
Councillor, Ward 4 (2 to be elected)
- Charles Fournier (Incumbent)
- Eric McGuire (Incumbent)
- Karen Power
*Election Day set for Tuesday May 25th
Source: Elections New Brunswick
Grand Falls
Mayor (1 to be elected)
- - Marcel Yvon Deschênes (Incumbent)(Acclaimed)
Councillor, Ward South (3 to be elected)
- Rita M. Inman
- Jean Réal Michaud (Incumbent)
- David A. Raines
- Jocelyn (Joe) Themens
- Billy Walker
Councillor, Ward North (3 to be elected)
- Annie Deschênes (Acclaimed)
- Jean-Maurice Gagnon (Incumbent)(Acclaimed)
- Renaud Ouellette (Incumbent)(Acclaimed)
Source: Elections New Brunswick
Perth-Andover
Mayor (1 to be elected)
- Marianne Bell (Incumbent)
- Alton B. Morrell
Councillor (5 to be elected)
- Fidele H. Albert
- Mitchell A. Biggar
- Theresa Lynn Biron
- Sheila E. Cummings (Incumbent)
- Jason Paul Green (Incumbent)
- David W. Hoyt
- Cindy Dawn McLaughlin (Incumbent)
- Sheldon Shaw
- Tamara C. Titus McPhail
Source: Elections New Brunswick
Plaster Rock
Mayor (1 to be elected)
- Tom Eagles
- Alexis Doireann Fenner (Incumbent)
Councillor (4 to be elected)
- Timothy Corbin
- Sharon Dewitt
- William Diamond
- Gary Lee Harding (Incumbent)
- Aaron R. Jones
- Jeffery M. Miller
- Tracey Lynn Sisson
- Phillip Walter Stevenson
- Tony C. Wright (Incumbent)
Source: Elections New Brunswick
Saint-André
Mayor (1 to be elected)
- Rosaire Cyr
- Marcel Levesque (Incumbent)
Councillor at Large (1 to be elected)
- Carmel Joseph Godbout
- Jean-Eudes St-Amand (Incumbent)
Councillor, Ward 1 (1 to be elected)
- Maurice Guy Godbout
- Michel Rioux (Incumbent)
Councillor, Ward 2 (1 to be elected)
- Cyril Michaud (Incumbent)(Acclaimed)
Councillor, Ward 3 (1 to be elected)
- Michel Lavoie (Incumbent)(Acclaimed)
Councillor, Ward 4 (1 to be elected)
- Yvon Dubé (Incumbent)
- Lucie Glazer
Councillor, Ward 5 (1 to be elected)
- Pierre Poitras (Incumbent)
Source: Elections New Brunswick
Saint-Léonard*
Mayor (1 to be elected)
- Lise Anne Roussel (Acclaimed)
Councillor (5 to be elected)
- Annick Eileen Bellefleur
- Kevin Corbin
- Serge Desjardins (Incumbent)
- Richard R. Lapointe
- Luc Martin (Incumbent)
- Céline Ouellette
- Kevin Bobby Ouellette
*Election Day set for Tuesday May 25th
Source: Elections New Brunswick