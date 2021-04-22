Blizzard forward Nadeau is MHL Rookie of the Year

Edmundston Blizzard forward Joshua Nadeau is the Maritime Junior Hockey league (MHL) Player of the Year for 2020-21.

The league says Nadeau finished the regular season with 13 goals and 18 assists, was named the Gongshow Top Forward and Pro Design Cresting Top Rookie for November, and was named as a Player of the Week on four occasions.

He had the MHL's best points per game average at 2.07 and lead rookies in goals and powerplay goals, and was second in rookie assists both at even-strength and on the powerplay.

The MHL says Nadeau's 14 game point streak was the longest of any player in the 2020-21 regular season.