COVID-19 restrictions end season early for Edmundston Blizzard

The Edmundston Blizzard have announced an early end to their 2020-21 regular season in the wake of continuing COVID-19 restrictions in Zone 4 (Edmundston Region).

A release states the team recently informed the Maritime Junior Hockey League's (MHL) Board of Governors of their intention to withdraw from the remainder of the season and the Canadian Tire Cup Playoffs that follow.

The league says Edmundston's remaining regular season game, against Miramichi on April 14th, has been cancelled and the Canadian Tire Cup structure for the Eastlink North Division is being re-evaluated.

The Blizzard last played on March 21st and have been unable to practice or play since the City of Edmundston and Upper Madawaska Region were moved into the Red Level of New Brunswick's COVID-19 recovery plan on March 25th.

The team says management will be reaching out to season ticket holders shortly to explain the procedures for unused tickets.