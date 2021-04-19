Edmundston hotel, pharmacy flagged for potential COVID-19 exposure

Public Health has flagged an Edmundston hotel and pharmacy as potential COVID-19 exposure sites.

Anyone who visited the Jean Coutu at 77 Victoria Street between 3 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. on April 12th, between 12 p.m. and 12:45 p.m. on April 14th and between 1:30 p.m. and 2:00 p.m. on April 16th is asked to book a COVID-19 test, regardless of whether or not they have symptoms.

Officials are offering the same advice to anyone who visited the Best Western Plus at 280 Hébert Blvd between 3:30 p.m. and 11:30 p.m. on April 11th and 12th.

COVID-19 symptoms may develop up to and including 14 days after exposure to the virus.