Freezing rain warning issued for northern New Brunswick

Environment Canada says areas in northern New Brunswick could see between four and eight hours of freezing rain on Thursday.

In a Freezing Rain Warning issued shortly after 10:30 a.m., April 1, forecasters say snow will change to freezing rain and ice pellets in the northwest this afternoon, with the change moving gradually east until it reaches the Bathurst region overnight.

The areas of Grand Falls & Victoria County and Edmundston & Madawaska County are included in the warning.

The weather agency is warning of poor driving conditions and the possibility of tree branches or utility lines coming down due to ice buildup.